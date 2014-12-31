Some Bollywood dialogues are the identity of of our bygone Bollywood era. The classic lines though heavy and dramatic just suited the melodrama in the movie itself, are truly senseless and if you think about it ecstatically hilarious! Good, that we are done with these clichéd dialogues, but yes, we can’t ever forget these epics either!

Bhagwan ke liye mujhe chhod do

C’mon yar! Don’t get dharmik all of a sudden!! Please!

Main tumhare bacche ki maa banne wali hoon

Nahiiiiiiii….!! I-pill failed?!!!

Aaj se tum mere liye mar gayi ho

OK dad but please let me have your credit card first.

Iss ghar ke darwaze tumhare liye hamesha ke liye band ho gaye hain

What about the windows dude? And the chimney? Ho Ho Ho…

Aaj ke baad us kaminey ka naam bhi liya toh mera mara muh dekhegi

But mom..! I toh call him shona, baby, pumpkin, darling, muffin……..never his name.

Tumhari haisiyat hi kya hai?

Bas jitna aapki beti ek mahine mein udati hai…Ek hafte me meri gaadi utna tel khaati hai.

Koi chalaki karne ki koshish mat karna. Police ne tumhe chaaron taraf se gher liya hai

Great so let’s get started with Ghoda Badam Chai.

Apne aadmiyon se kaho bandookein phenk de

Yeah dude, what’s up with these Holi ki pichkaariyan?!!

Duniya ki koi takat hume juda nahin kar sakti

Yeh Fevicol ka jod hai…tootega nahin.

Beti toh paraya dhan hoti hai

Dhan (s**n) hota sabke paas hai, dikhata koi nahin. Courtesy: Silencer

Aaj maine sab teri pasand ka banaya hai beta

Wow mom! So are we looking at asparagus salad, ravioli, sushi and caramel custard?!!

Maa dekh main teri bahu ko lekar aaya hoon. Aashirwaad nahin degi?

Later babes.. Kitty party ke liye late ho raha hai.

Main tumhara yeh ehsaan zindagi bhar nahin bhoolunga

But I hope you will forget. Don’t ask me to return this money back.

Mujhe maaf kar de maa. Main bhatak gaya tha

But anyhow, I found my way back…Thanks to Google maps

Aaj tujhe mere doodh ka badla chukana hoga

Maa matar-paneer chalega? Ya lassi lau?

Kanoon ke hath bohot lambe hote hain

We have stolen the technology from the Elastic Girl.

Ek baar meri aankhon mein aankhein daal kar keh do tum mujhse pyaar nahin karti

Sorry. I have conjunctivitis.

Inhe dawaon ki nahin duaaon ki zarurat hai

We are planning a jagraata tonight. You are cordially invited.

Karamjali! Apne maa-baap ko toh paida hote hi kha gayi ab humein bhi maar dalna chahti hai?

Yo missy!

Kya isi din ke liye maine tujhe paal pos ke bada kiya tha?

Mom please… It was always Complan! Badhte bachhon ka raaz.