Our reader, Mr. Ayaz Mahmood, from Italy has written a good analysis of ATBB films of Hindi Cinema.

An ATBB film has always been able to change many things in the Hindi Film Industry and to bring an actor, a director, a song and anything which is related to the film to another level! Most of the films which became an ATBB turned out be Classics and these film will remain the perfect example for all future films. Take a look at list of some of the top Movies which became an All Time Blockbusters:

Sholay (1975) – 15 crore

Sholay is a defining example of the masala film, which mixes several genres in one work. The film’s dialogues and certain characters became extremely popular. Sholay is considered a classic and one of the best Indian films!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) – 70 crore

There was no song which didn’t become popular! The chemistry between Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit created fire everywhere. This musical romantic-comedy film became the biggest blockbuster of the modern era and the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in 1994.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) – 61 crore

To be precise one can only say that there will never be films like this!! Running for more than 1000 weeks at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai it made a history for itself. This is a must watch film by an Bollywood lover.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) – 45.5 crore

What can we say about this film? After Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge the most lovable jodi comes together and how!! Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and the extended appearance of Rani Mukerji contributed to make the film very special and just magical. Surely it will remain one of the most loved romantic film ever.

Ghajini (2008) – 116 crore Benefit from Christmas

This film was the first one to collect 100 crores thanks to the strong content. Aamir Khan’s out of the world performance and everything else worked beautifully for the film. Special mention to the Aamir Khan’s haircut which became a trend!

3 Idiots (2009) – 202 crore Benefit from Christmas

After Rajkumar Hirani’s Munna Bhai series, the talented director came out with another classic film. 3 Idiots revolutionized everything and it was the first film to collect more than 200 crores, just fabulous! The performances of the entire cast, especially Boman Irani, were praiseworthy!

Dabangg (2010) – 143 crore

Dabangg was the gold light for Salman Khan. Outstanding dialogues, super hit music, the masala genre and the superstar himself made the film do fireworks at the box office!! Since then Salman Khan no longer looked behind.

Chennai Express (2013) – 227 crore Benefit from Independence Day

After Om Shanti Om we saw SRK and Deepika Padukone reuniting by one of the finest director of this country: Rohit Shetty. The film received mixed reviews but after all Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan! The film went on to join the 200 crore club after 3 Idiots!

Krrish 3 (2013) – 244 crore Benefit from Diwali

Hrithik Roshan returned in the superhero genre after Krrish with this sequel. The most loved superhero in India received terrific praises for his performance and the visual effects of the film made anyone force to compare it with American superhero films’. Rakesh Roshan deserved credit for setting a new standard for an original superhero in Bollywood!

Dhoom 3 (2013) – 285 crore Benefit from Christmas

We cannot ask for more knowing that there will be Aamir Khan in negative role along with Katrina Kaif in the Bollywood’s biggest film franchise!! This action-thriller film gained lots of appreciation and became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in international markets.

PK (2014) – 339 crore Benefit from Christmas

Aamir Khan + Rajkumar Hirani = Perfection! Despite the content was not as great as Rajkumar Hirani’s previous films and despite several controversies, Aamir Khan was enough to ensure the super-success of the film. PK became the first film to cross the milestone of 300 crore and he proved again his supremacy over others actors thanks to his top-notch acting.

