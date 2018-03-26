Zoya Hussain & Manav Vij Team Up For NH10 Director Navdeep Singh’s Next

When Colour Yellow Productions signed Navdeep Singh for a film, it went on to make headlines, owing to the filmmaker’s distinctive approach to movie direction and the banner’s unique storytelling style. With Saif Ali Khan cast in the lead role, actors, Zoya Hussain & Manav Vij have now joined the exciting ensemble star-cast of the film.

Zoya, who delivered a stellar debut with the banner, made quite an impression with her method acting and her prep to learn sign language for Mukkabaaz. While, Manav has a filmography that testifies to his brilliance as an actor.

Vij’s performances in his recent movies Udta Punjab, Rangoon, Phillauri and Naam Shabana earned him critical success, that eventually led to him being offered this film.

Both the actors continue to draw appreciation from the team of the untitled movie, as Hussain was quick to learn horse riding for her role and Vij underwent a complete transformation for this.

Founder of Colour Yellow Productions, Aanand L Rai says, “It is an absolute delight to have Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij on board for this film. Both are commendable actors and have a strong grasp over the core of their characters. Their approach towards prep work says it all. They are perfect choices for the roles assigned to sign.”