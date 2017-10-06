Zoya Akhtar To Begin Shooting For Gully Boy By The End Of This Year

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has revealed she will start shooting for her upcoming film “Gully Boy” starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt this year end.

A vintage fashion lover Zoya was present for the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017 preview on Thursday, where she spoke about her upcoming and future projects that include a web series and a short film as well.

The Dil Dhadakne Do director attended the event along with fashion designers Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Arora, Shantanu-Nikhil, Falguni-Shane Peacock, Gauri-Nivedita, Gaurav Raina and Abraham-Thakore.

Zoya termed the new trend of content-driven films doing better than big starrers “a very positive change”.

“Audience’s taste is changing. It means we have the wider scope to make films on different stories and themes. Plus new actors also get an opportunity to work in those films. I feel there is no harm in it.”

Would the new phenomenon diminish the importance of stars, Zoya said: “No. I don’t think that way. The audience still comes to watch movies when you have a big actor. It still happens. I feel it will never go away.

“An increase in the number of screens and awareness among the audience has led to all kinds of films being made today and it’s a welcome change,” she said.

Farhan Akhtar is penning dialogues for sister Zoya’s Gully Boy“. This will be Ranveer’s second with Zoya after Dil Dhadkne Do.

Commenting on the actor’s first look as Sultan Alauddin Khilji from Padmavati, Zoya said: “I always say Ranveer looks good. No matter which movie or which look.”

Talking about her other future projects, Zoya said: “I am also doing a short film with Bombay Talkies. We have actually finished shooting for the short film and now just started shooting for ‘Made in Heaven’, it’s a web series with Amazon.”

The shooting of the 10-episode web-series for Amazon Prime is currently underway in Delhi. It revolves around the competition between two wedding firms.

Personally, Zoya feels “fashion isn’t something that is currently going on. Fashion is what my mom used to wear in the past”.

“I am more interested in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s fashion than today’s. Maybe after a decade I’ll look back to all of this and find it more interesting.”