Zingat Remake From Dhadak To Be Launched Today But Here’s A Catch!

Zingat track from Nagraj Manjule’s 2017 hit Sairat created a rage among the audiences. The song has been now rehashed for the official remake of the film – Dhadak which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. The song has been rehashed by Ajay – Atul who created the original track.

Karan Johar will unveil the reimagined version of the track today at the film’s trailer launch, which is choreographed by Farah Khan.

A source says, ” The track is both offbeat and commercial at the same time. When Karan saw the video, he instantly knew he wanted to show it at the trailer launch because it recapsulates the flavour of the movie. Janhvi and Ishaan look smashing in it. They have danced well, too.”

While the press will be the first to witness the song, it will be made available for the audiences in a couple of days.

When Sridevi, who had an impeccable dressing and style sense, saw bits of her daughter Janhvi’s yet-to-release Bollywood debut “Dhadak” before she passed away, she was happy but gave her some make-up advice.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced “Dhadak”, spoke to Janhvi for an interview for Vogue India’s June issue. He asked what the late actress said to her daughter when she saw 25 minutes of the film footage.

Janhvi said: “She was very technical about it. The first thing she told me was the things I needed to improve — she felt the mascara was smudged and it really bothered her.

“The second half has to be different, she told me… ‘You can’t wear anything on your face.’ That’s all she told me, but she was happy.”