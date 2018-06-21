Zero: When Shah Rukh Khan Gifted A Life Changing Experience To This Orlando Kid!

Shah Rukh Khan’s much awaited Zero has another six months to before its release. Although shoot for the film is over, fans are desperately waiting to watch Shah Rukh in a totally different avatar. Zero has been shot in multiple locations and that includes Orlando. The film even gave a kid named Spence Allport the opportunity of his lifetime to work with the superstar for a week.

Lee Allport, the kid’s mother took to twitter to express gratitude saying, “My son Spencer Allport was incredibly lucky to film with @iamsrk for a week in Orlando. He learned so much from #SRK in such a short period of time. It was a life-changing experience. Hope to see you again. Dhanyawaad, bhagwaan aapka bhala kare @RedChilliesEnt #Zerothemovie”.

My son Spencer Allport was incredibly lucky to film with @iamsrk for a week in Orlando. He learned so much from #SRK in such a short period of time. It was a life-changing experience. Hope to see you again. Dhanyawaad, bhagwaan aapka bhala kare @RedChilliesEnt #Zerothemovie pic.twitter.com/QbccU81aI4 — Lee Allport (@TheExactLee) June 20, 2018

Earlier on 11th June Lee shared with twitter about how her son had to learn bollywood dance steps for the movie.

My son is filming a movie today where he has to dance Bollywood style with one of the most famous Indian actors of all time! Hoping we don’t have a Joey Tribiani moment on our hands ;) pic.twitter.com/Nztl9Fei6Z — Lee Allport (@TheExactLee) June 11, 2018

The first teaser was out in January where they announced the title and gave fans a sneak peek into Shah Rukh’s avatar in the film. The second teaser released recently with Salman Khan’s Race 3, in the trailer we see Salman and Shah Rukh dancing and wishing both their fans a Happy Eid.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero stars trio Anushka Sharma-Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif, the trio was last seen in YRF’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and are back on the silver screen after almost 6 years.

Zero is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.