Zero Trailer Release Date: Aanand L. Rai’s SPECIAL Hint For Shah Rukh Khan Fans!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero directed by Aanand L. Rai is all hyped and the teaser for the film dropped today. The teaser has a Salman Khan cameo and both the stars come together to wish their fans a Happy Eid. Shah Rukh Khan, in his dwarf avatar is seen shaking a leg with Salman Khan in the short 1 minute 15 second clip.

Director Aanand L Rai was quick to tweet his gratitude towards Salman Khan after the teaser released and said, “Shukriya Khan Saab, EID ki sewaiyaan aap laye sir DIWALI ka naamkeen main laaunga. Bahut saara pyaar. Eid mubarak to all. Love you Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan #ZeroCelebratesEid”

Take a look:

Shukriya Khan Saab ,EID ki sewaiyaan aap laye sir DIWALI ka naamkeen main laaunga. Bahut saara pyaar. Eid mubarak to all. Love you Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan #ZeroCelebratesEid https://t.co/7q1eYCJl8y — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) June 14, 2018

While at the first glance the tweet looks just fine, but when you read it carefully more secrets spill out. By ‘Diwali ka namkeen’ the director implies that he may release a full fledged trailer this Diwali. Zero’s first teaser released in January this year and since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see superstar Shah Rukh Khan in this impressive new avatar.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero stars the powerful trio of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif and guarantees that the film is going to be big. The trio is back on the silver screen together after almost six years.

Produced under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment the film is set to release on December 21,2018.