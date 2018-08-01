Zero Trailer: Here’s What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say About It!

Zero Trailer: Actor Shah Rukh Khan says he keeps himself away from the creative aspect of Zero. Shah Rukh spoke to the media at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 here.

Asked when the trailer of Zero will be released, Shah Rukh told the media here late on Tuesday, “I genuinely don’t know about it. The whole creative aspect of the film is handled by Colour Yellow Productions (Aanand L. Rai’s banner).

“It is difficult because of the visual effects and it takes time in every aspect. It’s not like a regular film where you decide today to do a certain thing and tomorrow you have finished it. So, we have decided it, but when it will be ready, that is known to Aanand Sir and his technical team.

“They are at it… The kind of work that I do in the film is really enjoyable but it is also very time consuming, so I have decided to keep myself away from creative aspect of the film.”

In Zero, he plays a vertically challenged man. “I have been busy in the shooting of ‘Zero‘. I was doing patch work for the film and shoot of that film will be complete in the next two days,” he added.

The superstar did not divulge more about the film, which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. “Aanand L. Rai has told me that ‘Only I will talk about this film and you will not talk about the film’. So, I will not talk about the film and he will talk about it.”

Shah Rukh was honoured with the ‘Ultimate Man of the Decade’ award at the event. The magazine has also featured his daughter Suhana Khan on the cover of its August issue.

“It’s a really nice moment for me. It’s the biggest responsibility for my children that they have been given such a big platform, so they have to work much harder.

“All the children who belong to the film industry they get some kind of entitlement because they are film artiste’s children but, I think if you are able to give them responsibility, then they will do better so,” added the proud father.

Zero is a sci-fi romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Rai. It will release in December.