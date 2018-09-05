Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with his upcoming film Zero, says working has become second nature to him.

Shah Rukh on Tuesday treated his fans to a question and answer session, where a user asked him about his motivation to work hard.

Zero To Release In Russia? Shah Rukh Khan Has An Answer!

“Don’t know about motivation. But working has become second nature to me,” Shah Rukh replied.

A Russian fan asked if Zero will release in their country, the 52-year-old star said: “Yes, I hope it releases there soon.”

Talking about how Zero is shaping up, the Dilwale actor tweeted: “Audience has to be happy not me. I just do my best and leave the rest.”

Directed by Anand L. Rai, Zero features SRK as a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

