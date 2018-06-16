Zero Teaser: The Combo Of Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan SHATTER This Record!

The Eid special teaser of Zero, has hit the internet, leaving netizens in awe of the entertaining and never seen before camaraderie between Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Zero’s Eid special teaser has broken the internet and has set the record of being India’s most-watched teaser with 24 million views in less than 24 hours

While Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have time and again collaborated over cameos in each others film, the Zero teaser is a testimony of the duo making for an entertainment bonanza this Christmas.

Not only has the Zero teaser set a benchmark for early glimpses of Indian films, but #ZeroCelebratesEid also became the top trending hashtag on Twitter in India.

It also proved to be the fastest worldwide trend for an Indian film’s hashtag. This has happened first time in last 5 years that an Indian hashtag has trended at the top on Worldwide trends for more than one hour.

Setting a precedent, the video has been trending on YouTube India at the top since the launch and also trended among top 10 across 26 countries in the world.

The humongous traction garnered by the exciting teaser of Zero has the content also hitting the Fastest 100 k likes on YouTube.

Zero has been one of the most awaited films of 2018 ever since the announcement of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a vertically challenged man made headlines.

Ringing in the new year, team Zero had treated the audience with a teaser to the film, that showcased a peppy Shah Rukh Khan celebrate his incompleteness.

The second teaser has Bollywood’s biggest stars come together as a visual delight in time for Eid celebration.

Ahead of the Christmas release, the makers have been captivating their audience sharing pleasantly surprising insights into the content the film has in store to offer.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring the film, produced by Gauri Khan, ZERO is all set to release by December 21st, 2018.