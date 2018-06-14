Zero Teaser: These Leaked Stills Of Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan Are Breaking The Internet!

It’s just a day remaining to Zero Teaser and we along with the fans can’t wait for it. As the hype around it increases some of the stills from the teaser has been leaked on the social media. They are not a spoiler but seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together anywhere is a gift in itself.

We already know we will see the reunion of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the teaser. Check out the leaked stills form the teaser:

In one of these stills we see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan joining hands to each other with the subtitle, “Join hands with me brother.” Both are wearing similar kind of clothes, a black jacket and red gamcha is common. In another still we see the dwarf version of Shah Rukh Khan jumping in the arms of Salman Khan. Subtitle over there reads, “I am going mad with love.”

As we know the character of Shah Rukh Khan in the film is a big fan of Katrina Kaif. In the teaser we see the apparel of Salman is somewhat close to Tiger Zinda Hai (Hinting at the scarf) and Katrina Kaif was a part of it. So, the teaser might be a shooting scene where Shah Rukh will meet Salman and Katrina will also be a part of it.

According to Rai, Zero celebrates the imperfections in one’s life while narrating the story of a dwarf (essayed by SRK).

The teaser, which released earlier this year, shows Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man, dancing away at a party. It ends with a dialogue in which he talks about people calling him a zero and how he amplifies the lives of others if he stands behind them.

The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as Paagal, Aashiq, Awaara and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone.

The film, releasing on December 21, is also said to be Sridevi’s last movie.