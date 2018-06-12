Zero Teaser Duration: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Eid & Much More!

This year’s Eid keeps getting better and better. Earlier in January of 2018 we got to to see a short teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starer Zero. Along with that the makers now have decided to release Zero teaser featuring Salman Khan which will be played before Race 3.

The teaser duration according to our sources is of 1 minutes and 15 seconds. Yes, we will see both the superstars – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in one frame. They were last seen together in Tubelight.

The trailer features a Salman Khan cameo and Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif as the star cast. In the film, Shah Rukh plays a double role where one of them is a vertically challenged man. This experimentation is a first for the superstar and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the new avatar on the silver screen.

The trio of Anushka-Shah Rukh-Katrina is making a comeback after almost six years. They were last seen in YRF’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film is reported to have multiple cameos from several bollywood biggies such as Sridevi, R Madhavan, Karisma Kapoor, Jimmy Shiergill, Kajol among others.

Salman featuring in the trailer has aroused the interest of fans of both the superstars. This Eid is indeed special as Salman Khan’s Race 3 will hit the theaters and Shah Rukh fans will get a sneak peak into Anand L Rai’s Zero all into one power packed outing.

Zero is scheduled to release on December 21,2018.