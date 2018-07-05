Zero Shoot Update: Shah Rukh Khan Wrapped Up A Grueling Sequence In Just 1 Day!

Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero has been gaining a lot of love from the audiences already. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Since you guys know Shah Rukh recently completed the final schedule of Zero, a report in DNA gives us an insight of how challenging the final schedule was.

A source informed the daily, “During the long schedule in New York, SRK had to shoot for a sequence under water. It was a difficult portion and the shoot was gruelling, but he wrapped up the whole portion in just a day’s time.”

Well, it’s commendable to see how Shah Rukh Khan is so dedicated to his work. The actor is busy vacationing with family in Spain after the wrap up of his shoot. Zero is a story that celebrates life. Its first look featured Shah Rukh Khan as a vertically challenged man. The movie is slated to release on December 21.

The star had gifted the fans with a teaser of the movie along with Salman Khan. Both the stars looked cute and the teaser was loved by one and all. We hope to see the movie’s trailer soon!

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for Zero, produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.