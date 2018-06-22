Zero LEAKED Still: Is This Shah Rukh Khan’s New Look From The Movie?

Zero LEAKED Still: Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is one of this year’s most awaited film of 2018. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. The trio is coming together after six years and fans are excited to watch this Aanand L Rai directorial.

The film has reportedly finished shooting for the movie. Zero has been shot in multiple locations around US and India.

Shah Rukh Khan is playing a double role in the film and one of them is a vertically challenged man. Today, we got our hands on a picture of SRK which apparently is said to be his look from the film. A picture which looks like an avatar of Shah Rukh is doing the rounds on the twitterverse.

Leaked : SRK’s new look from upcoming film #Zero leaked. pic.twitter.com/WJ5nL3CZ9F — TIMES HOW (@TiimesHow) June 22, 2018

Zero is a story that celebrates life, the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. The makers have gone on to mark the festivities, as they shared the first teaser of the movie this New Year and now continuing the tradition the second teaser was launched on Eid, giving the fans another glimpse of this year’s big Christmas release.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

