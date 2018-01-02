Zero First Poster: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dwarf Avatar Is The Cutest

Shah Rukh Khan gave the fans the perfect New Years gift! The moment he revealed the title announcement of the movie Zero the fans went bizarre and the internet broke over it.

Shah Rukh Khan, who plays a dwarf in the movie, took to Twitter where he also shared the link of the teaser of the film, directed by Aanand L Rai, a movie which has generated a lot of buzz.

The makers have now revealed the first poster and it looks quite interesting! Cute Shah Rukh is seen posing towards the camera. Well, the poster can be termed as ‘simple and to the point’! It also has the tagline of 21st December 2018 se aapke peeche.

Take a look:

The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and will be directed by Aanand L Rai. For SRK’s look, the makers of Zero have used advanced technology inspired from Hollywood films. However, Aanand L Rai said that despite the film being VFX heavy, SRK made it ‘fun.’

In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, both of whom are his co-stars of 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Zero releases on December 21 and will most likely clash with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath – Sara Ali Khan’s debut film.

On casting Shah Rukh, Rai told IANS: “I had no option but Khan saab because I needed an intelligent actor, who also can carry that happy-go-lucky attitude.”

Explaining the thought behind making such a movie and zeroing in on a title like Zero, Rai said: “Like the way we say that perfect is boring, imperfection is much interesting… Our film is also celebrating the same. The story of the film is celebrating a perfect love story of two imperfect people.

“Though the protagonist of the film is a dwarf but more than the physical disability of an individual, the story talks about the space of emotional incompleteness of our life.”

The central character of the Red Chillies Entertainment film is described as ‘Paagal’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Awaara’ and more, but he is seen happy in his own world, not seeking empathy from anyone. His disability does not stop him to live a happy life.

That’s the core thought of the movie.

“In the last few years, there are certain terms that we are hearing a lot and we can see how people have become over-sensitive on things that earlier used to be taken on a much lighter note. For instance, body shamming. I am oversized and if my friends calling me ‘motu’, I will not take that to my heart and sulk over it.

“Even my friends will not go to that extent to make me feel bullied or humiliated. But it is happening now. I think this is the story we should celebrate now, to realize that we all are incomplete, we all are imperfect, but if we can change our perspective, we can complement each other to make things complete.”

The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, but the teaser does not divulge anything about their roles. The actors had last featured together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.