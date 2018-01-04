“You don’t become a star by acting good roles, you become a star by acting tough roles,” this is what I feel after observing Bollywood since years now. Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan – they have achieved this position by thinking out of the box. With Zero, Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to teach us how to think out of the box.

Let’s take a look how Shah Rukh Khan said no to ordinary and yes to something magical!

1. Devdas

Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Devdas has become a synonym for the person who is heartbroken. Dilip Kumar, back in 1955, took the standards of this character to a limit no one ever thought some actor in the future will even think to match it. But, we are lucky to have Shah Rukh Khan to act in our generation and giving a thought to adapt this character. Having a name like Sanjay Leela Bhansali backing your film and cast like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, half of the battle is won.

2. Swades

“Bharat ki gareebi dikha dikha ke bahut dog millionaire ho gaye hai…” Akshay Kumar says this in the song promo of his upcoming film Padman. Swades is one of those films which shows reality of certain backward areas of India. Back then, the intellectuals were not omnipresent to criticize this move of Shah Rukh Khan publicizing the indigent side of our country. But today when we think, this surely was a gem of a move by Shah to do something different.

3. Chak De India

When you have Cricket and Bollywood as two major religions in your country, thinking about making a film on Women’s Hockey team is in itself a remarkable thing. Shah Rukh Khan not only chose to star in this film but surrendered himself totally to portray the role of a failed Hockey coach on his journey of redemption.

4. Ra.One

Whatever the result of this film has been, Ra.One will always be remembered for the efforts taken by the team. Executing a story in which villain is more cooler than hero sounds good but how Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies managed to put this into a film revolving around a video game is surely commendable. Taking days to complete a single shot is more difficult than it sounds.

5. Fan

Umm! Yes, I know you now surely will judge me and better cast me as a Shah Rukh Khan fan but what he did as Gaurav in Fan deserves every praise possible. Acting under the layers of CGI keeping the expressions intact is surely tough. Yes, Fan was a result of the poor storyline but that does not rule out SRK’s perform as his fan.

BONUS:

6. Zero

The makers have just realized an announcement video of this film but it surely is enough to gauge the hard work entire team must have gone through to achieve this product. Playing the role of a dwarf, Shah Rukh Khan yet again is ready to prove how no one has ever made a difference by being like everyone else (Dialogue courtesy: The Greatest Showman).