Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is still remembered for her bold character in Dev Anand’s “Hare Rama Hare Krishna”, says that Priyanka Chopra would be ideal for her biopic if a film is ever made.

“I want Priyanka Chopra to do my biopic. I think she is very good and lovely. Priyanka would be the ideal actress to play my part,” said Zeenat Aman at the premiere of her debut web series “Love Life and Screw Ups” on Thursday.

Zeenat Aman revealed that she had been approached by a renowned filmmaker to make a biopic. “Honestly, a producer had even approached me for a biopic but I don’t know whether I am ready for it,” she said.

Earlier, legendary singer Asha Bhosle had also said that Priyanka being a singer as well, would be an ideal choice to portray her character if a biopic is made on her.

Speaking about her character in the web show, Love Life and Screw Ups, Zeenat Aman said: “I am playing a very zingy and zany character, something completely opposite to what I am. She is loud, over the top and likes to get involved in everything.”

“She is single so she goes on many dates and on every date she creates a mess…it’s a funny character,” she said revealing more about her character.

Love Life and Screw Ups also features reality TV star Diandra Soares, Sonali Raut and others. The series is a feel-good romantic comedy about relationships and is directed by Kapil Sharma.

When asked about her views on the super success of film “Baahubali“, Zeenat said: “It’s wonderful!! The revenue is being generated for people who have worked so hard. The audience actually doesn’t know the hard work done by actors, so when a project goes successful it’s really good.”

Zeenat Aman is well known for her role in films like “Don“, “Yaadon Ki Baarat“, “Dostana” and many more.