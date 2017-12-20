Zee Cine Awards 2018: A Night Full Of Starry Affairs

Award shows in B-Town are all about a star-studded night full of glamour and lots of wow factor. Zee Cine Awards 2018 was held last evening and it was definitely an evening to remember, with our Bollywood celebrities dressed at their best, walking down the red carpet.

From the desi girl Priyanka Chopra whose busy shooting for the third season of Quantico in New York to the recently announced Sexiest Man in Asia Shahid Kapoor every star you can think of was present at the event. These celebrities definitely gave us some serious fashion goals.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Dressed in a pink off-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad with her hair parted sideways, highlighted cheeks and no major jewelry but a pair of earrings, Priyanka Chopra made the hotness meter go real high.

2. Katrina Kaif

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress opted for a cream color ethnic wear with silver embroidery, with minimal makeup and no statement jewelry. She looked classy in the outfit and we must say her dress did all the talking.

3. Varun Dhawan

Mr.Dhawan choose to play it safe this time by going for a dull white suit with white shirt, grey waist coast and brown shoes and we must say he looked every bit handsome in this look.

4. Shahid Kapoor

The new sexiest man in town has proved us time and again that he can pull any look with style. This time he went for a Houndstooth printed blazer with a black t-shirt and matching trousers. He looked every bit like a dream.

5. Ranveer Singh

This man can make even the weirdest and unimaginable attires seem so cool and stylish giving it his signature touches. Ranveer dazzled in a three-piece maroon suit with floral prints on them. Trust us when we say that he can give the actresses a tough competition by rocking anything as feminine as floral prints.

6. Akshay Kumar

Akki went for something that never goes out of fashion, a classic black three-piece suit, with his new hairdo which complemented his look so well and a pair of stylish shoes. He looked all dapper and a real gentleman while making his appearance at the red carpet.

7. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked like an adorable doll in a blue gown. The actress paired her look with nude lips and high tight bun. She surely turned heads with her style and charm!

8. Karan Johar

Our very own Karan Johar made a style statement in a white and black suit. The actor-filmmaker- director looked dapper with his choice of outfit for the night.

9. Siddharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, the handsome hunk of Bollywood posed for the shutterbugs in an all black outfit with some polka dots all over.

10. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi walked the red carpet complementing each other. Boney Kapoor opted for a black suit with white shirt and orange tie, on the other hand, Sridevi wore a golden and maroon stunning saree.

11. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wore a sexy black outfit. The actress completed her look with a heavy neck-piece which just looked picture-perfect! With her choice of attire, she surely gave us major #StyleGoals!

