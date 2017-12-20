Zee Cine Awards 2018 Winners List: Secret Superstar Earns Big

So, it’s that year of time when you have award functions rolling in. Zee Cine Awards 2018 are here and let’s take a look who won what. The event was a star-studded fair having celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra & more.

In a not so shocking way, Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was literally the superstar of the awards taking home most of the accolades. Priyanka Chopra has been literally representing India on a global level and deservingly she was honored by the Global Icon Extraordinary Award.

The King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has been entertaining us for 25 years now and no award can live up to the entertainment he has been providing since years. He was given a special award for his contribution towards Hindi cinema.

Take a look at the list of winners:

Extraordinary Impact: Toilet -Ek Prem Katha

Extraordinary Legend Award: Amitabh Bachchan

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Raj Rajun for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Meher Vij for Secret Superstar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Mubarakan

Best Debut Director: Advait Chandan for Secret Superstar

Best Debut (Male): Matin Ray Tangu (Tubelight)

Best Debut (Female): Nidhi Aggarwal (Munna Michael)

Viewers Choice Best Film Award: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Viewers Choice Best Actor (Female): Alia Bhatt for Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Extraordinary Franchise Award: Baahubali

Viewers Choice Best Actor Award (Male): Akshay Kumar for Jolly LLB 2

Extraordinary Impact Award (Female): Taapsee Pannu for Naam Shabana

Extraordinary Impact Award (Male): Rajkummar Rao

Best Film: Golmaal Again

Best Director: Ashiwini Iyer Tiwari (Bareilly Ki Barfi)

Best Actor (Female): Sridevi for Mom

Best Actor (Male): Varun Dhawan for Badrinath Ki Dulhania