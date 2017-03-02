Zee Cine Awards 2017 announces its Jury Nominations

Zee Cine Awards is going a step ahead, to ensure transparency and to authenticate the voting mechanism of both, the ‘Jury Awards’ and the ‘Viewers’ Choice Awards’. ZEE has appointed the global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, Ernst & Young as the ‘Official Tabulators for Zee Cine Awards’.
Zee Cine Awards 2017 have now announced its nominations of Jury Awards. This year, the jury panel included the celebrated filmmakers, Boney Kapoor, Pradeep Sarkar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, the renowned Cinematographer, Sudeep Chatterjee ISC, the distinguished lyricist & playback singer, Swanand Kirkire, the graceful playback singer, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and the Academy Award winner, Resul Pookutty.
In order to be eligible to submit an entry, the film must be over 60 minutes in running time and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The received entries are then tabulated into various award categories and secret ballots with all applicants in the Jury and Viewers’ Choice Awards are sent out the jury members to review applicants’ details, supporting documents and forms in each category. To avoid any biases and preferences, jury members individually score the applicants in each category. The scores are then tabulated by Ernst & Young and the nominees and winners are declared solely on the basis of the jury votes. The entire process is validated by Ernst & Young and the respected and eminent members of the jury panel will ensure a high degree of fairness and transparency in the selection process.
The Zee Cine Awards 2017 Jury Nominations are:-
Best Film
Airlift
Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
Neerja
Pink
Sultan
Best Director
Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Neeraj Pandey – M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
Ram Madhvani – Neerja
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – Pink
Ali Abbas Zafar – Sultan
Abhishek Chaubey – Udta Punjab
Best Actor – Male
Akshay Kumar – Airlift
Manoj Bajpayee – Aligarh
Sushant Singh Rajput – M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
Amitabh Bachchan – Pink
Salman Khan – Sultan
Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab
Best Actor – Female
Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi
Vidya Balan – Kahaani 2- Durga Rani Singh
Sonam Kapoor – Neerja
Anushka Sharma – Sultan
Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab
Best Supporting Actor – Male
Rajkummar Rao – Aligarh
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Rajat Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Anupam Kher – M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
Amitabh Bachchan – Wazir
Best Supporting Actor – Female
Konkana Sen Sharma – Akira
Tabu – Fitoor
Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Shabana Azmi – Neerja
Ratna Pathak Shah – Nil Battey Sannata
Kareena Kapoor – Udta Punjab
Best Actor In A Comic Role
Varun Dhawan – Dishoom
Jimmy Shergill – Happy Bhag Jayegi
Akshay Kumar – Housefull 3
Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)
Satish Kaushik – Udta Punjab
Best Actor In A Negative Role
Anurag Kashyap – Akira
Akshaye Khanna – Dishoom
Shah Rukh Khan – Fan
Jim Sarbh – Neerja
Manav Kaul – Wazir
Best Debutant – Male
Master Mayur Patole – Budhia Singh – Born to Run
Krrish Chhabria – Dhanak
Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya
Jim Sarbh – Neerja
Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab
Best Debutant – Female
Hetal Gada – Dhanak
Saiyami Kher – Mirzya
Riya Shukla – Nil Battey Sannata
Andrea Tariang – Pink
Ritika Singh – Saala Khadoos
Best Debutant Director
Soumendra Padhi – Budhia Singh – Born to Run
Munish Bhardwaj – Moh Maya Money