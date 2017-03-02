Zee Cine Awards 2017 announces its Jury Nominations

Zee Cine Awards is going a step ahead, to ensure transparency and to authenticate the voting mechanism of both, the ‘Jury Awards’ and the ‘Viewers’ Choice Awards’. ZEE has appointed the global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, Ernst & Young as the ‘Official Tabulators for Zee Cine Awards’.

Zee Cine Awards 2017 have now announced its nominations of Jury Awards. This year, the jury panel included the celebrated filmmakers, Boney Kapoor, Pradeep Sarkar, Tigmanshu Dhulia, the renowned Cinematographer, Sudeep Chatterjee ISC, the distinguished lyricist & playback singer, Swanand Kirkire, the graceful playback singer, Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam and the Academy Award winner, Resul Pookutty.

In order to be eligible to submit an entry, the film must be over 60 minutes in running time and certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The received entries are then tabulated into various award categories and secret ballots with all applicants in the Jury and Viewers’ Choice Awards are sent out the jury members to review applicants’ details, supporting documents and forms in each category. To avoid any biases and preferences, jury members individually score the applicants in each category. The scores are then tabulated by Ernst & Young and the nominees and winners are declared solely on the basis of the jury votes. The entire process is validated by Ernst & Young and the respected and eminent members of the jury panel will ensure a high degree of fairness and transparency in the selection process.

The Zee Cine Awards 2017 Jury Nominations are:-

Best Film

Airlift

Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story

Neerja

Pink

Sultan

Best Director

Shakun Batra – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Neeraj Pandey – M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story

Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury – Pink

Ali Abbas Zafar – Sultan

Abhishek Chaubey – Udta Punjab

Best Actor – Male

Akshay Kumar – Airlift

Manoj Bajpayee – Aligarh

Sushant Singh Rajput – M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan – Pink

Salman Khan – Sultan

Shahid Kapoor – Udta Punjab

Best Actor – Female

Alia Bhatt – Dear Zindagi

Vidya Balan – Kahaani 2- Durga Rani Singh

Sonam Kapoor – Neerja

Anushka Sharma – Sultan

Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab

Best Supporting Actor – Male

Rajkummar Rao – Aligarh

Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Rajat Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Anupam Kher – M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story

Amitabh Bachchan – Wazir

Best Supporting Actor – Female

Konkana Sen Sharma – Akira

Tabu – Fitoor

Ratna Pathak Shah – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Ratna Pathak Shah – Nil Battey Sannata

Kareena Kapoor – Udta Punjab

Best Actor In A Comic Role

Varun Dhawan – Dishoom

Jimmy Shergill – Happy Bhag Jayegi

Akshay Kumar – Housefull 3

Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921)

Satish Kaushik – Udta Punjab

Best Actor In A Negative Role

Anurag Kashyap – Akira

Akshaye Khanna – Dishoom

Shah Rukh Khan – Fan

Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Manav Kaul – Wazir

Best Debutant – Male

Master Mayur Patole – Budhia Singh – Born to Run

Krrish Chhabria – Dhanak

Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Jim Sarbh – Neerja

Diljit Dosanjh – Udta Punjab

Best Debutant – Female

Hetal Gada – Dhanak

Saiyami Kher – Mirzya

Riya Shukla – Nil Battey Sannata

Andrea Tariang – Pink

Ritika Singh – Saala Khadoos

Best Debutant Director

Soumendra Padhi – Budhia Singh – Born to Run

Munish Bhardwaj – Moh Maya Money