Zareen Khan to be Seen in Vikram Bhatt's 1921

Zareen Khan will soon be seen playing a role of a law student in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film “1921“.

Zareen told IANS: “As a teenager, I always wanted to study law and I am glad that I got an opportunity to play a law student on screen at least.”

Before starting the shoot for the film, the actress visited some law colleges and interacted with law students to observe their mannerism.

The actress had showcased her excitement about the film with a tweet and a photo. She captioned: “Here we go … it’s time to overcome your fears with ‘1921‘! New beginnings, super excited, let’s do this.”

After the announcement of the film, the actress last week also tweeted a photo of herself with the book “A Handful of Sunshine” by Bhatt. She captioned it: “There couldn’t have been more perfect timing than right now to start reading ‘A Handful Of Sunshine’ by my favourite Vikram Bhatt. Shoot diaries, ‘1921‘.”

It will be a two-month schedule and the horror film is slated to release by end of 2017.

Actress Zareen Khan, who is set to explore the horror genre for the first time with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s 1921, has been preparing for her role by watching some horror series and films every night.

“I have never done a horror genre so, it’s very challenging for me. But I am really looking forward to this one,” Zareen said in a statement.

Zareen Khan was last seen in Hate Story 3 but later went on to do cameos in Veerappan and Wajah Tum Ho in 2016. She has also appeared in many Punjabi and Tamil films in past.