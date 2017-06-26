Zareen Khan Teases Her Fans With The First Look Of Aksar 2

Zareen Khan is all set to rule the silver screen with her upcoming film Aksar 2, a sequel to the 2006 film Aksar.

Ananth Mahadevan, who helmed the 2006 thriller Aksar, which starred Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami and Dino Morea, is directing the sequel too.Zareen Khan recently unveiled the teaser of the film and its trailer is coming out soon!

Watch the teaser of the film till then!

Teaser trailer of #Aksar2… Stars Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode… Ananth Mahadevan directs. pic.twitter.com/SS76Mni8tq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017

Aksar tells the story about Rajveer, who cannot divorce his possessive wife Sheena due to an expensive prenuptial agreement. But when he hires Ricky to seduce her and get rid of her, his plan backfires with serious consequences.

The film also stars Gautam Rode, Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan in lead roles. Mohit Madaan, who will be seen as a character named Bachchan in the film, says working in the upcoming film was a “challenge” for him as he finds no similarity with the role.

“Our director and producer (Mahadevan) called me for an audition. After a few days of auditioning in different costumes for the different characters, I was given two options and I chose the character I play in the film because it is something I am not in real life,” Mohit said in a statement.

“It’s completely opposite to me and it was a challenge to perform this role. With this film, I will get a chance to grow as an actor and keep doing good films ahead,” added the actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Love Exchange in 2015.

“My role is pivotal to the story as I am there throughout the film from the beginning until the end. The climax is sudden and unexpected,” Mohit added.

“The fate of the film is now in the hands of the audience. I hope it does well, and I intend to do more quality work in good films,” he concluded.