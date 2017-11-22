Zareen Khan WAS NOT Molested, She Shouted At The Sponsors Claims A Source

A unique case for a film when it comes to limelight post its release more than it was before – Yes, we are talking about Zareen Khan’s Aksar 2. The movie has not been doing well at the box office plus is amidst a whole lot of controversies.

Narendra Bajaj, the producer of the film, has jumped in to clarify the things from his side. He said, “Firstly let me clarify I am the producer of the said film and there is no need to point fingers at others, secondly Zareen was kept in the loop for everything and a bound script was given to her and nothing since has changed. About the clothes – she tried everything in Mumbai before we left for the schedule in Mauritius and all the clothes were okayed by her, so I don’t understand her comments.”

He also adds,“Delhi itinerary was given to her talent company 2 days in advance so I don’t know how can she say we over committed her? Regarding vulgarity, we don’t come from that school and everything was done in the consent of the actor and in the boundaries of the censor board. We are a reputed film production house and have been in the industry for over 30 years having worked with the top names in the industry. Our reputation in the industry is known by all and we do not want to debate on anything or anyone doing whatever for reasons best known to them.”

Ananth Mahadevan, director of the film also had few things to say about this issue,“I work with a final edited-on-paper script that was given to all actors, hence it comes as an amusing surprise that there are allegations of confusion, extra shots etc. Every shot was explained during rehearsals and Zareen could not have had more clarity, as we worked hard on her performance. I have repeatedly said that a few kisses do not make a film erotic and that is not the reputation me or my producer like to have.”

“Zareen has been through the entire shoot and dubbing sessions and she was quite thrilled with the results and she happily confessed in her interviews that she excitedly looked forward to the female-oriented film. We on our part have retained that essence and in no way tarnished the film by adding anything untoward or unnecessary to the scenes,” Ananth concluded his views.

A close source also revealed,“Zareen Khan and her team approved the entire tour schedule provided to them two days before the departure. She backed out of all her commitments leaving aside the press conference and a sponsor visit. She did not even complete a day of promotions, which troubled the makers to a point where they had to compensate a huge amount of money and were harassed and threatened till the wee hours of the morning. “

The source also rubbished the rumours of Zareen getting molested “The bit about her almost getting molested, is absolutely untrue, as she left the venue throwing tantrums arguing with the sponsors as she did not want to stay or eat there. She left with four bodyguards and her manager.”

The source informed how she flew back to Mumbai without informing anyone, “She sat in the sponsor’s car who she had shouted on and had an argument with. The sponsor withheld the key of the car, but the makers arranged for another car and sent her and her team to the hotel safely, after which she left for Mumbai without informing the makers. This is not the first time that Zareen has troubled the filmmakers. She has put them in a fix many times and made them suffer losses.”