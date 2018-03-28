Zareen Khan Thanks Akshay Kumar For This Reason In Her Speech!

Actress Zareen Khan talked about important factors related to menstrual hygiene here on Tuesday.

She was invited as the chief guest for the one-day state level awareness workshop, which is an effort by the state government to create awareness about menstrual hygiene. Many girls of Chhattisgarh participated in it.

“I am humbled to be invited for such an important cause. It is a great initiative taken by the government and I am more than happy to create awareness through my speech,” Zareen said in a statement.

“Thanks to Akshay Kumar who showcased the cause so beautifully through his film PadMan,” she added.

PadMan, starring Akshay, is based on the story of a real-life superhero who invented a low-cost sanitary pad the manufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women.

Zareen Khan has started hosting for MTV Troll Police in the absence of host Rannvijay Singha as he is busy shooting for Roadies Xtreme.

“Trolling as a concept is affecting many lives and it was about time that someone takes an initiative to address this growing epidemic around us. I’m glad that MTV took this lead with ‘Troll Police’ and is dealing in a method which appeals to the youth,” Zareen, who first appeared as a guest in an episode of the show, said in a statement.

“Being a victim myself, I relate to these incidents so often be it on television or on my social media accounts and it appalls me the kind of language one uses. I was keen to express this and understand the psyche on the comments made by them,” she added.