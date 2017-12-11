Zaira Wasim Gets Annoyed At Media; Babita Phogat Comes Out In Her Support

Zaira Wasim, Dangal & Secret Superstar fame – Zaira Wasim faced an unfortunate and uncalled incident while she took her flight from Delhi to Mumbai. Flying in Vistara Airlines, Zaira expressed herself on a live video as she left the plane.

Zaira in the video was crying while narrating the horrific incident happened with her in the air. “I just landed, the whole irony of this that I yelled… and this is not done… this is not how you should be treated or made to feel. This is terrible. This is how they will take care of girls? No one will help us if we don’t decide to help ourselves and that is the worst thing,” this is what she was seen telling in the video.

Now, wrestler Babita Phogat tweeted a video in support of Zaira, who played the younger version of Geeta Phogat in Dangal.

“If someone is misbehaving with you, give a tight slap on their face. They will never dare to repeat their actions again. Zaira, you don’t need to be afraid of anyone and just be dhaakad (bold) in real life as well.”

Zaira Wasim, after attending an event recently, was surrounded by media asking her to comment on the issue. She got irritated and annoyed asking them to stop hounding her.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has sought a report on the incident while the National Commission for Women (NCW), as well as the Delhi and Maharashtra commissions for women, urged the actress to approach the police.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, Swati Maliwal of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, issued notices to authorities concerned to take due action.

DCW has already sought answers from Vistara Airlines seeking details of the action taken by airlines. Vistara Airlines apologized to Zaira and said it was carrying out a detailed investigation.