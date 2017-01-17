Zaira Wasim, who has been receiving accolades for her performance in Dangal, has deleted her open letter in which she apologised for “unintentionally hurting” people after her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, from her social media accounts.

The 16-year-old had met Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday. Several photographs of her with Mufti had gone viral, for which Zaira was trolled on social media. On Monday, the actress took to Instagram and Facebook to apologise for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris.

Without saying what she was sorry for, the actor wrote in her “open confession/apology” that she does not want anyone to follow in her footsteps or even consider her as a role model.

“I’m not proud of what I’m doing and I want everyone, especially the youth to know that there are real role models out there whether they be in this time or in our history.”

Hinting that the apology may have to do with her recent meeting with the CM, the post stated: “I know many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or people I have recently met…

“…I understand the sentiments behind it especially considering what had happened over the past 6 months.”

The post is not visible on her social accounts now.

Olympian wrestler Geeta Phogat, who was among the main characters depicted in ‘Dangal‘ meanwhile, supported the actress and appreciated Zaira’s acting skills despite not being a sportsperson.

“There is no need for Zaira to issue an apology. She has not done anything wrong. We have made the nation proud by winning medals. It is a proud moment for the citizens of the country. Zaira has worked hard to play my role,” Geeta was quoted as saying by Times Now channel.

“Wrestling is not an easy sport. Despite not being a wrestler herself or a sportswoman, Zaira played the role realistically. The way people are respecting me, Zaira also deserves respect.”

“I had met her during the shootings. And, after that we have met so mnay times. Zaira is a simple girl. She used to ask about how we fought in wrestling. She has done wonderful wrestling in the movie,” she added.

Commenting on the people who are abusing the actress on social media, Geeta said: “Zaira should not be afraid. We are there with her. The role she played is very respectful.”