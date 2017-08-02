Aamir Khan’s big Diwali release Secret Superstar has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its teaser released last year. The makers had recently released the first poster of the movie with the announcement that the trailer will come out today!

Before the much-awaited trailer, Aamir Khan revealed a brand new poster. The poster has Zaira Wasim as a school kid holding a guitar with Aamir Khan in the back drop in his never seen rockstar avatar. The poster somehow looks inspirational. Take a look:

Take a look:

Well, the makers are creating too much excitement for the trailer and we just can’t wait to watch it!

Secret Superstar features Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, and Aamir Khan in lead roles. It is based on the story of a child who aspires to be a singer. Aamir and Zaira are coming together once again after the success of Dangal.

Trending :

The movie is based on the life of a child who aspires to be a singer. Aamir interestingly will neither be playing the lead in the movie nor a cameo. It’s being billed as an extended guest appearance for which the actor has finished shooting. Aamir Khan plays a goofy rock star in (Secret) Superstar, a character that will supposedly be the mentor to the character of Zaira Wasim. The film also boasts of music by Amit Trivedi.

Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. The actor will work with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. Secret Superstar is likely to have a box office clash with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again on Diwali, this year.

Do you think this will be Aamir’s next blockbuster? Let us know in the comments!