Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge had earlier announced about their engagement with an adorable post on Twitter. Zaheer had shared the big news saying, “Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them!!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge.” In his post, he also shared a picture of both of them, where Sagarika flaunted her big engagement ring.

Now to make their engagement official, the duo hosted a grand engagement ceremony for their cricket and Bollywood pals. The to-be bride and groom looked all dapper and beautiful in their stunning attires. Zaheer Khan was all decked up in a light brown suit and dark brown loafers.

On the other hand, Sagrika sported a sexy, yellowing-green gown for her big day. The jodi looked picture-perfect while posing for the cameras at the event.

The cricket and Bollywood fraternity marked their presences in their best avatar.

Trending :

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kholi came hand-in-hand to the ceremony. Anushka looked chic and sexy in a black dress, whereas Virat looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants.

Prachi Desai marked her presences in a cold shoulder dress, pairing it with red pumps and lips. Yuvraj Singh was all smiles at the event in a semi-formal outfit. Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani looked beautiful while posing for the shutterbugs. Sachin Tendulkar and wife Dr. Anjali were snapped complimenting each other in co-ordinated outfits.

Bobby Deol made a casual yet uber cool entry, whereas Madira Bedi made a sexy style statement in a white and pink dress.

Sana Khan donned a shimmery silver couture for the ceremony, on the other hand, Anant Ambani choose to go semi-casual in a green coat and denims.

The other stars which were spotted at the ceremony were Rohit Sharma, Gaurav Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti.

Congrats to this amazing couple!

We got to wait for their grand wedding ceremony!