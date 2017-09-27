The much-awaited surprise of Yash Raj Films is finally unveiled. On the auspicious occasion of Yash Chopra’s Birth Anniversary, the production house has announced their next.

The film will star Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles and will be directed by Siddharth Anand who had earlier helmed Bang Bang. This face-off film between the leads will hit theaters on 25th January 2019.

Yash Raj Film announced this great news on their Twitter handle: Check out their tweet here:

Bring it on! Presenting @iHrithik & @iTIGERSHROFF in YRF’s next film. Directed by Siddharth Anand. Releasing on 25th Jan’19 #HrithikVsTiger — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) 27 September 2017

Tiger Shroff’s tweet was a game changer one! Take a look at it here:

Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) 27 September 2017

Guru Hrithik Roshan had a perfect reply to his student Tiger Shroff:

A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesnt teach his student. @iTIGERSHROFF #HrithikVsTiger — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) 27 September 2017

This one is a thrilling action film whose shooting will commence from April 2018. Hrithik Roshan is returning to YRF after 11 years post-Dhoom 2. Apart from this project, Hrithik Roshan will soon be playing the role of mathematical wizard Anand Kumar in the film titled Super 30. Hrithik Roshan will be reportedly spending as much time possible at Anand Kumar’s office and home in Patna in order to prepare for the role. Besides learning to solve actual theorems from Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan will also be reportedly hiring a voice coach to train him in the Bihari dialect. The heroine opposite Hrithik Roshan is not decided yet.

Whereas, Tiger Shroff is all set to take the silver screen by storm as he will star in the sequel of Baaghi 2 opposite Disha Patani and Student Of The Year 2. The films will hit theaters in 2018.

Are you excited for #HrithikVsTiger face-off? Let us know in the comment section below!