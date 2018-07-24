YouTube Sensation Bhuvan Bam’s Entire Empire Is Made On A Zero Production Cost

Bhuvan Bam popularly known as BB is a 24-year-old Delhi University graduate who runs India’s most successful Youtube channel, producing content that tickles the funny bone & is relatable.

With more than 8.7 million subscribers which is the highest number by a huge margin than a lot of others that we have seen in his field, he is the youngest and the biggest digital content creator that we have in India

What’s interesting is that his entire empire is made on a Zero Production cost. He shoots them all in his terrace room, with the same background and the same wall, just switching characters and people love it.

Unlike the others in the industry, Bhuvan Bam is a one-man army. He does everything by himself. Whether it is scripting, shooting, producing or featuring; the man does it all by himself.

Bhuvan Bam started his YouTube channel ‘BB Ki Vines’ in June 2015 & has created 100 + videos since then. Each video of his gets a crazy number of views within no time.

Bhuvan’s content is watched by 7000 every minute. He has spent 3 years and has grossed 1.1 Billion views. With not a single penny spent on any sort of promotions on any medium.

His latest video with a social message ‘The Sacrifice’ is unofficially the World’s only YouTube video with 1M likes in 30 hours. Also, the ratio was surprisingly 1m:8k which is also the best like-dislike ratio in the world.

In November 2016, Bhuvan received a WebTV Asia award for Most Popular Indian Channel in Seoul, South Korea. In 2017 he was given the ‘Hindustan Times Gamechanger’ award in the field of entertainment. He has been invited to various forums including TEDxIITD’16, TEDxJUIT’16 and BITS Goa Coalescence’16 to share his journey.

More recently Bhuvan even represented India at the Prestigious VidCon in LA. He has also represented YouTube India at VidCon in Melbourne AUS, YouTube FanFest in Japan & Indonesia.

He has been one of the represents to be at the Townhall Event by Obama Foundation in India hosted by President Barrack Obama. He was also the representative for NBA to promote NBA in India.

He was also the representative from India to speak to the Indian students at the University of Victoria in British Columbia, Canada.