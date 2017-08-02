You Don’t Want To Miss Seductress Esha Gupta’s Latest Photos

Esha Gupta is brimming with hotness lately and is raising the temperatures with her oomph factor. Recently, her social media handles are filled with some stunning and hot pictures.

Recently, the actress posted a few pictures of herself in a lacy lingerie and we must say her fans are going bonkers over them. She looks hot as usual and we bet you can’t take your eyes off them.

Check out the pictures here:

🖤 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

🖤 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

🖤 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 1, 2017 at 7:33am PDT

Tattoo Day is it? A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

The actress took to the photo sharing platform to share some extremely sizzling picture to celebrate Tattoo Day. She posed in nothing but a black thong. The actress flaunts the tattoo on her back and stares right into the camera with a sensuous look on her face. She looked sizzling in the pictures. She wore a black lingerie set which flaunted her curves to perfection. Earlier, Esha Gupta had posted a few pictures from the same photoshoot. She had also put up a teaser video of the shoot and captioned it ‘coming soon’.

Trending :

The beautifully shot teaser had some sensuous song playing in the background and it definitely raised the temperature.Donning different bikinis and swimsuits, she looked nothing less than hot.

The actress will next be seen in a Telugu movie alongside actor Sachin Joshi, the movie is titled Veedevadu. Right now, the actress is busy working on her upcoming September release Baadshaho which is a period action thriller movie based on 1975 emergency period. The movie will see actors Ileana D Cruz, Ajay Devgn and Esha Gupta come together for a Milan Luthria directorial.