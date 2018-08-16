Yo Yo Honey Singh’s This Party Is Over Now From Mitron All Set To Release Today

The makers of Mitron are all set to release the first track from the film titled, ‘This Party Is Over Now’, composed by none other than music sensation, Yo Yo Honey Singh. The upbeat number features the dapper Jackky Bhagnani and the gorgeous Kritika Kamra. Jackky’s swaggering style and cool dance moves amplify the energy of the song.

The track has been written by Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hommie Dilliwala.

The Mitron trailer that released on 14th August, has been continually receiving rave reviews from all quarters! The industry and audiences alike have loved the humour in the film, the bond the three friends share (played by Jackky Bhagnani, Pratik Gandhi and Shivam Parekh), the quirky banter between the father and son (played by Neeraj Sood and Jackky Bhagnani) and the inherent fun vibe of the film! TV sensation, Kritika Kamra, who makes her debut with this film, has also been unanimously loved as well.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar’s next directorial after the critically acclaimed ‘Filmistan’, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.