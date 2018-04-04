Yo Yo Honey Singh Is Back & Achieves This HUMONGOUS Milestone!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most followed Indian celebrities on Facebook. The music maverick is also gaining a strong hold on his Twitter and Instagram.
Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the most followed Indian singer and music composers on social media with a combined reach of more than 9 million on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Yo Yo Honey Singh has a strong command on his Facebook page where he has a massive reach of more than 3 million followers.
Honey Singh’s Twitter account hosts 5 million followers, while his Instagram page currently has clocked 1 million followers.
The music sensation stays in touch with his fans on social media through his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter account.
Trending
- Guess Who? This Actor’s Newly Brewed Project To Go Off Air Soon?
- Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium Starts Off Well At China Box Office
Yo Yo Honey Singh kickstarted the year with his two chartbuster songs Dil Chori and Chhote Chhote Peg and is currently working on many songs.
The ace rapper is working on multiple singles and has already completed 24 tracks and is working on more songs. Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently exploring a mix of dance, love and R&B songs.
Yo Yo Honey Singh is a name which has been synonymous with new age music, the rap sensation has time and again treated his fans with chartbuster songs.
The ace composer has always something new to offer to his fans with his every new song.
Over the years, Honey Singh has a range of chartbuster songs like Lungi Dance, Dheere Dheere, Desi Kalakar, Love Dose, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Angreji Beat, Main Sharabi, Dil Chori to his credit.