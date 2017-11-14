Yet Again, Salman Khan Answers The Biggest Question Of The Decade- MARRIAGE

We all know that superstar Salman Khan is one of the most eligible and handsome bachelor in the town. But when will he get married is the question which is asked by almost everyone!

Be it any interview or an event or any function…Salman is constantly being asked about his plans of getting married. The Dabangg actor always has entertained such questions without getting irritated and he replies it with his quirky humour.

Yet again, in a recent exclusive interview with News 18, Salman was asked the same marriage question again. And Salman being Salman, he replied, “Bahut saare logo ko meri shaadi ki chinta hai. Lekin jis waqt hogi woh hogi, nahi hogi to nahi hogi.”

Well, you heard it straight from the horse’s mouth! It seems that Khan is in no mood to get married anytime soon. We just hope now people will stop asking such questions to Salman henceforth.

In the same interview, the Kick actor also came out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati which is facing a lot of controversies from last few days. Salman, who have worked with Bhansali in the past, said, “I want to say that you have Censor Board, they will take a decision. Sanjay (Leela Bhansali) makes very beautiful and excellent films.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is all geared up for his next Christmas release, Tiger Zinda Hai which also stars Katrina Kaif. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it is slated to release soon after Padmavati’s release. Both the films will create destruction at the box office with their amazing content respectively. Salman is currently also shooting for Race 3 starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, and Bobby Deol.