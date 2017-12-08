When it comes to fashion, only one name which strikes our mind is Sonam Kapoor! Isn’t it? Sonam is the actress who has the perfect sense of style.

Recently, Sonam and her sister Rhea also introduced their clothing line which is named Rheson and it has some unusual and different collections.

Today, Sonam is one of the most stylish actresses in the B-town. Whenever we see her at any events, Sonam’s fashion game is on point always! She was recently spotted at the Filmfare Glamour and Style awards 2017 and she looked like a princess in a golden gown! And here she is yet again! The Neerja actress made her appearance at the opening ceremony of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival. She looked like a fashion queen as she walked on the red carpet.

She literally stunned us all in her different looks at the festival! Have a look at her amazing looks here:

1.In this picture, Sonam is wrapped in a white gown which is attached to an off-shoulder coat. She looked simple yet stylish as she carried this outfit by Ashi Studio at DIFF 2017 with so ease and comfort. We can see that she has worn very minimal accessories, flaunting her smoky eyes and sleek hair-do!

The Gorgeous @sonamkapoor in ashistudio s/s 18 RTW at the opening ceremony 14th annual dubai international film festival . Styled by : @rheakapoor A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio) on Dec 6, 2017 at 11:45am PST

2. In this second look, it’s all smiles for Sonam Kapoor! She looks ravishing in this denim outfit by Mother of Pearl. We can see her wearing slit bell bottoms pairing it with a top and a long blazer which is clinched to the waist. The outfit is accompanied by the over-sized pearl earrings and a pearl ring! Talking about her make-up and hairstyle, it just suits the entire attire! We can see a messy braided bun with a little blush on her cheeks and shiny eye makeup.

I myself am made entirely of flaws, stitched together with good intentions. Augusten Burroughs A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:10am PST

3. Sonam looks so graceful and elegant in this picture! She is wearing a pale mint silk crêpe and gazar gown, hand painted in metallic pastel leaf and floral design, embroidered with silver metallic thread, micro-sequins and glass beads. Yet again, she has kept her accessories very limited by just putting up long earrings and she has carried the whole look with a glittery clutch. She has donned a side bun with a stylish make-up.

