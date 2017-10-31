Yet Again, Karan Johar Talks About Nepotism At The Ittefaq Press Conference

Filmmaker Karan Johar has always been quite vocal about addressing the issue of nepotism in the media. Despite of facing issues in the past, it seems Karan can’t really stop to talk about it. The nepotism debate was started with Kangana Ranaut’s comment.

When the Queen actress made her appearance on KJo’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, she called him the ‘flag bearer of nepotism.’ And this one comment of hers created a big controversy!

After this incident, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director doesn’t leave any opportunity to address this debate without being asked by the media. So during the recent press conference of his upcoming movie, Ittefaq, yet again, Karan took a dig at nepotism. As the whole team of Ittefaq (Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna, Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra) stood together on the stage, Karan joked and pointed out to the media that this group was a fine example of a successful co-existence of star kids and outsiders.

Speaking about it, he said, “At the two ends of this line, we have two non-nepotistic people (pointing on SRK and Sidharth) and in the centre are the brand ambassadors of nepotism. Sidharth Malhotra and Shah Rukh Khan do not represent nepotism, which also speaks volumes about how both can work equally, efficiently and correctly.” And soon after this, everyone laughed on his statement.

Even recently, KJo was in another nepotism controversy which happened during the IIFA awards in which Karan along with Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan made a joke on Kangana Ranaut and said ‘nepotism rocks’. Soon after this act, they started getting trolled on the social media platforms and by media for making such remarks on such a platform. Well, we just hope that this nepotism debate ends really soon!

Ittefaq is slated to release on November 3, 2017.