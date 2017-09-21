Yesteryear Actress Shakila Passes Away Due To A Massive Heart Attack

Even though many of you may belong to ‘Gen-Next’ generation, the fact remains that no one can ever forget the yesteryear’s evergreen hit track Babuji Dheere Chalna, which was picturised on Shakila. Yesterday morning, the whole of Bollywood woke up to the sad news about her death. Needless to say that the news shocked the whole industry. The late Shaila suffered a massive heart attack at her Bandra residence.

Famously known as the ‘Fairy queen of Indian fantasies’, the late Shakila had starred in many films like Dastaan, Rajrani Damyanti, Sindbad The Sailor, Aagosh, Shahenshah, Armaan, Alibaba Aur Chaalis Chor, Roop Kumari, Raj Mahal, Hatim Tai, Lalpari amongst others. The songs that made her evergreen were the extremely famous ‘Babuji Dheere Chalna’ from the film Aar Paar, Neend Na Mujhko Aaye from the film Post Box 999 and Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar from the film CID.

The late Shakila’s nephew Nasirr Khan (who happens to be a TV cum film actor) took to the social media to share the sad news about her death by stating, “With a heavy heart I have to inform you all that my maternal aunt (my mom’s older sister) Shakila Aunty has passed away. She was a star in her own right in the 50s and 60s. Babuji dheere chalna, pyaar mein zara samhalna. Please keep her in your prayers. May Allah grant her Jannat. Aameen.”

Speaking to the media about Shakila’s demise, Nasirr said that due to her old age, she had kidney problems, cardiac problems and was also diabetic. He added that, since they could not wait for a long time for the funeral as per the Islam traditions, the burial happened today early in the morning. Nasirr added that she was an extremely jovial person and was very happy and content with the work she did. He said that they will be missing her verity much.

We, at, KoiMoi, wholeheartedly pray for the soul of the departed to rest in eternal peace.