Divyanka Tripathi and her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team are currently shooting for the show in London. From Anita Hassanandani to Ekta Kapoor to Karan Patel to Aly Goni everyone is putting their best fashion foot forward while stepping out in London.

The cast and Divyanka Tripathi are leaving no stone unturned to explore the British Capital. As Divyanka Tripathi travels across the city with hubby her Vivek Dahiya, she is surely keeping her fans hooked to her travel diaries through the Instagram posts.

We have gathered photos from her #LondonDiaries which will surely urge you to plan your next vacation ASAP!

1. When she landed in the city of London, which was a white expanse of snow!

For #LondonLovers… #WhiteExpanse A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT

2. When Divyanka Tripathi and her team posed outside Knebworth House while playing the mirror mirror game!

#MirrorMirror A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 20, 2018 at 4:49pm PDT

3. When Ishita aka Divyanka Tripathi took a carefree yet stylish stroll around the Piccadilly Circus in the City of Westminster.

💜 A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 21, 2018 at 6:12am PDT

4. When she opted to channelize her inner Charlie Chaplin on the streets of London! She looked adorable in this act of her!

Going #Charlie with @Tomita_Artistul A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 23, 2018 at 9:13am PDT

5. When she clicked a picture-perfect selfie with her on-screen husband Raman Bhalla. The actress also hinted about a surprise from the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team for the fans!

#Surprise for #YHMites #YHMLondonDiaries A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 24, 2018 at 1:19am PDT

6. When Millennium Bridge of London enhanced the beauty of Divyanka Tripathi’s selfie with Ekta Kapoor and her co-star Aly Goni.

7. When the actress went on a royal dine with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein buddies!

8. When she made the candid click beside the river look drool worthy!

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 26, 2018 at 12:33am PDT

9. When the actress lived her neon dreams in a yellow outfit at the London Borough of Hounslow.

Living #NeonDreams A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 26, 2018 at 3:02am PDT

10. When Divyanka’s messy hair-do became the highlight of her snap!

11. When she struck the right awwwwww pose with her hubby outside Oxford.

So when are you planning your London trip after checking these pictures out?