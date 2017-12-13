We all know that the year 2017 has not been so fair with Salman Khan and his film Tubelight. The failure of his film was really unexpected and unfortunate.

But nevertheless, Salman still has a grand film, Tiger Zinda Hai and we are sure that this film will break all the records at the box office. The year 2017 will definitely end on a good note with Tiger’s roar!

Talking about Salman’s projects, he has some interesting lineups in the pipeline. Let’s have a look at his films which will be a treat for all of us! Check it out:

1. Race 3

Race is the franchise that has garnered lots of love from the audiences in the past. Race and Race 2 were quite successful films and therefore we will see Race 3 with an all-new star cast. The film is being helmed by Remo D’Souza and the casts include none other than Salman Khan, paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. Other star casts also include Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. The team has already started shooting for the film. Salman has shot a scene in Mumbai’s Mehboob Studios and Jacqueline has shot a dance number for the film. Well, it will be interesting to see Salman and Jacqueline on-screen since their pair was adored in the Kick. Race 3 is all set to release on Eid 2018.

Trending

2. Bharat

Not only 2018 but even 2019 is reserved by Bhai! Salman Khan’s next Bharat is all slated to hit the screens on Eid 2019. And for the third time, we will see Salman and Ali coming together. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it will be produced by Salman’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri. Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 Korean film, Ode to My Father. The Korean film depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government’s decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the ’60s and the Vietnam War. The film will go on floors in April 2018. It will be interesting to watch Salman in the film as this is something different and unusual.

3. Dabangg 3

After years of waiting, we will finally be able to see quirky Chulbhul Pandey on the big screen. Ever since Arbaaz Khan made the official announcement of the third franchise of Dabangg, all the fans can’t keep calm! Arbaaz confirmed the news and said that they will start the shoot in mid-2018. Salman will be shooting for Bharat and Dabangg 3 simultaneously. The character of Chulbhul Pandey will be reprised in the film. The director’s hat will be donned by Prabhudheva, so we can expect some masala entertainer from Dabangg 3. The female lead has not yet been finalized but Sonakshi Sinha, who was in both the parts, might be added to the list this time too.

Well, there’s much more interesting projects in the kitty but there’s no official confirmation on the same. So, are you excited to watch Bollywood ka Bhai in these anticipated films? Do let us know in the comments section below.