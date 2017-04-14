Yash Raj Films To Distribute Salman Khan Films’ Tubelight Overseas

Yash Raj Films have been entrusted with the overseas distribution rights (excluding MENA) for Salman Khan Film’s next production – TUBELIGHT.

After delivering the blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ the dream team of Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan are back together this Eid- the film will also feature Sohail Khan and the Chinese star Zhu Zhu.

Tubelight is one of 2017’s most highly anticipated films, and is megastar Salman Khan’s third film as a Producer.

This is Salman Khan Films first collaboration with YRF for the overseas territory. YRF have successfully distributed films developed and produced by the Studio in emerging and established markets across the globe as well as prized films produced by other prestigious production houses.

Avtar Panesar, Vice President, International Operations, Yash Raj Films said, “Firstly it’s our privilege to collaborate with SKF, Salman Khan is arguably the biggest Box Office draw today and growing with each film. With him and Kabir Khan reuniting for the 3rd time, it makes Tubelight a very special and hugely anticipated film with a great deal of excitement both within the business and the audiences alike. We at YRF pride ourselves on delivering only the best in filmed entertainment and are thrilled to bring Tubelight to the fans in the international markets this Eid.”

Amar Butala, Chief Operating Officer, Salman Khan Films “We delighted to partner with YRF who bring with them years of experience in distribution in both traditional and emerging markets overseas. Our last production Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman’s biggest overseas grosser to date and we hope to set new benchmarks with Tubelight and to reach out to newer audiences and markets.”

Post Tubelight, Salman Khan will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Katrina Kaif. The film will hit the screens on 22nd December.