Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Launch: Dharmendra Is All Praises For Salman Khan!

Today, the much awaited trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was released in the presence of Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and director Navaniat Singh. The trailer launch was also graced by the fans of Deols. Apart from Deol’s magic, what caught everyone’s attention was Salman Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha’s special dance number.

In that particular dance number which is a remake of an old song, Raafta Raafta, we can see the Deol’s, Salman, Sonakshi and Rekha are grooving together. The makers have an added advantage as the song is already known and liked by the audiences, and all the mega stars have come together. Can we ask for more?

During the trailer launch event, Dharmendra was asked about the experience of working with Salman, Sonakshi and Rekha. In his unique way, Dharam Paaji was all praises for his Salman. He said, “Today, if I call anyone from the industry, everyone will be there because of my family’s goodwill. Salman himself is a very good human being. I love him, he’s a wonderful person. He’s genuine. Once I was shooting a film near a lake, and that was for the first time I saw Salman, he was quite shy then and even today he is very shy. While shooting, the camera dropped in the lake and he dived into it to take out the camera. That time I was like, ‘he is quite courageous too.’ He is an emotional man. If you aren’t a good person, you are nothing.”

Further talking about Rekha and Sonakshi, Dharamendra was on his wittiest best. On being asked about Rekha, he said, “Haaye Haaye Haaye! (Blushes). Sonakshi is like a daughter but Rekha is my old friend. We have done a lot of films together. They all came, I felt so good. I’m thankful to her. She’s a good girl (jokes).”

Well, we hardly get to see such camaraderie among-st the celebs today.