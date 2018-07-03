Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Postponed; Gold To Clash With Satyameva Jayate!

As we all know there were three movies to be released on 15th August, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Gold and Satyameva Jayate. Everyone also predicted that one of three movie will get delayed and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se was an obvious choice.

Well, looks like the makers have shifted the date of the movie to earn good moolah at the box office and gain as much attention as they can from the audiences. It will now get released on 31st August 2018. Well, earlier Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree was schedule to release on this date but later it got postponed.

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is the third film in Yamla Pagla Deewana series, The film that also stars Kriti Kharbanda and Dharmendra’s Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the movie will have a cameo by Salman Khan.

In an official statement, Sunny Deol said, “Since Aug 15th has two patriotic films GOLD and SATYAMEV JAYATE which are topical for the day and on 24th we have our family friends Anil Sharma’s son being launched who has our blessings. our film is a wholesome family entertainer hence we have decided to release our film YPD Phir Se two weeks later on 31st August 2018.”

Whereas Gold talks about the 12 years from 1936 to 1948 in which India gains independence. In these years, Akshay’s Character brings together a hockey team that falls apart only to unite again to achieve that dream. It shows India’s first Olympic Games’ win as a free country in hockey.

On the other hand, Satyameva Jayate is about corruption. John’s character talk about vanishing the corrupt people who cause harm to the society. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma. The trailer of the movie was loved by a lot of people and it will be interesting see John and Akshay’s clash at the box office.