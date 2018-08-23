Yami Gautam To Host A Party At The Lakme Fashion Week!

Actress Yami Gautam, who now sports chic short hair, is set to host a party at the Lakme Fashion Week.

The celebration for fashion houses, bloggers and influencers, will be to promote an international urban street wear brand that uses British, American and Japanese influences in its clothing. It will be on Saturday.

Yami, who is looking forward to her film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, said in a statement: “Fashion is about trying new things. This party is the perfect opportunity for mixing fashion, experimentation and fashion experts and bringing them under one roof to understand the brand.”

She is looking forward to interact with people who understand fashion and create it.