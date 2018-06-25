Yami Gautam To Endorse Footwear Brand

Actress Yami Gautam has been roped in as the ambassador of footwear brand Aeroblu, which is known for its vibrant colours, summery styles and stylish designs.

She will be shooting for their campaign soon.

Yami to endorse footwear brand
“Affordable and comfortable footwear which is equally aspirational is what consumers always look for. I am glad that I am associating with a brand that caters to everyone and yet has great options of style and aesthetic to offer with comfort,” Yami said in a statement.

On the film front, Yami has completed her first schedule of the upcoming film “Uri”.

She is also preparing for another film titled “Batti Gul Meter Chalu“.

