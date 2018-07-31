Yami Gautam: “People Are Yet To See The Other Side Of Me”

Yami Gautam’s upcoming films “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and “Uri” are different in look, concept and subject — something she is glad about — but the actress says the industry is yet to tap into her “other side”, which is all about being goofy, silly and loving to dance.

Having done films like “Vicky Donor”, “Total Siyappa”, “Kaabil” and “Sarkar 3” in Hindi cinema, Yami has been attempting to display versatility in her filmography. With “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and “Uri”, she is hoping to push the envelope further, as well as do an “out-and-out commercial potboiler”.

“I am quite grateful and happy that such roles are coming up which resonate (with) today’s girls, and are about being independent. I am happy with the fact that they (the two films) are different — in terms of looks, concepts, subjects,” Yami told IANS in an interview here.

She said she also enjoys films in which she could be dancing or there could be comedy.

“Because I enjoy watching it, I would love to perform or be a part of such films as that’s also one of the variation of films we have,” Yami said.

This variety, according to her, is the best thing about Bollywood.

“Look at the range we are coming up with. I think it’s amazing. I would love to do an out-and-out ‘masala’ film. I’d love to dance, because I love dancing… For example, I love watching Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek do teen…’, so why wouldn’t I like to dance? But at the same time, I am glad I have such roles in ‘Uri’ and ‘Batti Gul…’,” said Yami.

“My contemporaries are doing great work, and it’s an exciting time. It’s nice if you can make use of it and put yourself to some really versatile cinema,” she added.

Isn’t the industry yet to capture this side of her performance?

“Totally, but it will come out definitely. People are yet to see the other side of me where I am all goofy, I love dancing, I am just me — who is silly also, a chatterbox also, a dancer also, a brat also… That side will come with the right project. It doesn’t have to be like, ‘Oh now, I have to do it’. If it’s meant to be, the subject chooses you.”

Overall, she says she is always waiting for “good work”.

“I love period films, costume dramas and I’d love to play a warrior princess. I am already doing something strong in ‘Uri’ and ‘Batti Gul…’. And when I say strong, I mean the impact of these roles in the film.”

Yami plays a lawyer in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” and an intelligence officer in “Uri”.

While she has prepared a lot for her roles in both films, Yami’s larger aim is to become an effortless performer — almost like Irrfan Khan, who can perform comedy, drama, serious or intense roles, with equal ease.

“We don’t know what the actor is doing, but he does something real and there’s nothing made up about it. So, that’s the attempt, to learn that process,” said Yami, who is not a trained actor.