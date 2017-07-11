Yami Gautam Feels Feminism Shouldn’t Be Restricted To Any Industry

Yami Gautam says feminism needs to be reflected in “societal structure”, and should not be “merely restricted to an industry”.

“Feminism is an ideology that needs to be reflected in our way of life and societal structure, not merely restricted to an industry,” Yami told IANS.

The Kaabil actress, who is associated with swimwear brand Speedo India and joined the CrossFit Aqua Aerobics instructor Pooja Arora for Speedo AquaFit — Underwater, Vertical, Fitness Training Programme last month in Mumbai, feels talent trumps good looks in Bollywood.

Asked how has the definition of beauty changed in Bollywood, Yami said, “It is your talent and consistent hard work on yourself that matters… That’s what makes one look attractive, I feel, in terms of beauty — being natural and easy is what is essential these days.”

On the film front, Yami was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, which also starred megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is willing to explore that dark zone again.

“All depends on the quality of the role. If the role deserves it, then why not,” the actress concluded.

Yami Gautam’s Kaabil had turned out to be a super hit at the box office. The film stands with a total collection of 126.85 crores. Whereas Sarkar 3 tanked at the box office miserably with a total collection of only 9.60 crores.

Earlier, the actress was asked what does she keep in mind while choosing a project, she had said, “I am not a Mumbai girl. I am not an industry kid. I am not a trained actor. It doesn’t necessarily happen that what you want to do, you will be offered that kind of a film. My priorities are always director, script and role. I believe you should always keep working hard and focus on improving your skills. Also, accept your failures and magic will happen! Even if you are from the industry, it is only your hard work and talent which will take you there and nothing else.”