Yami Gautam Floored By Rani Mukerji’s Brilliant Performance In Hichki!

Yami Gautam has hailed Rani Mukerji’s performance in Hichki trailer. At the same time, Yami Gautam is excited to see the film and is looking forward to it.

Yami Gautam took to her social media handle in praise of Rani Mukerji’s, the Kaabil actress wrote,”#Hichki ..Loving this array of versatile cinema! Rani you are so brilliant.. Can’t wait to watch it .. @sidpmalhotra @yrf :)”

#Hichki ..Loving this array of versatile cinema ! Rani you are so brilliant.. Can’t wait to watch it .. @sidpmalhotra @yrf :) — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) December 20, 2017

Hichki is touted to be the comeback film of Rani Mukerji’s in Bollywood. Rani is essaying the role of a physically handicapped woman and the movie revolves around the struggles of a woman with a disability.

Yami Gautam too had played the role of a physically handicapped girl in her blockbuster hit film Kaabil.

Trending

So Yami Gautam being aware of difficulties of playing such a character immediately took to Twitter in praise of Rani Mukherjee. Yami had impressed everyone with her performance in Kaabil.

Yami had portrayed the role of a visually impaired girl, where her performance was appreciated by critics and audiences alike.