It’s A Wrap For Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Reload

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez made a rather entertaining appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan. The duo will be next seen in Reload, an action romance thriller.

Sharing a picture from the last day shoot of the film, Sidharth wrote, “It’s a wrap ! Thank you #RELOAD team for making this experience fun n positive, big love @jacquelinef143 @roo_cha Raj n DK.”

This is the first time, the couple are seen sharing screen space together. Sidharth’s last film Baar Baar Dekho bombed at the box office.

Reload has been helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Produced by Fox Star Studios, it is slated to release on 25th August 2017.