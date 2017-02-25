Actress Deepika Padukone is more than happy at the success of her debut Hollywood film “xXx: Return of Xander Cage“. She says that stepping out of her comfort zone and getting a good response for it, makes it worth taking the risk.

“…For me, what really got me emotional was the way India embraced the film ‘xXx…’. I think the way people embraced my film, even the fact the way I have spoken in the film, all things were received very well and that’s what makes me feel happy,” Deepika said at the launch of Gillette Venus Breeze.

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage” resulted in a $308 million and-still- counting raking (global cumulative figure), according to sources close to the movie’s production house.

“To step out of your comfort zone and to work in a territory which is absolutely unfamiliar and not knowing what the end result might be… but then to actually see that getting translated into this kind of love and appreciation, it makes me like… it’s worth taking all the risk,” she said.

Directed by D.J. Caruso, “xXx: Return Of Xander Cage“, also stars Vin Diesel.