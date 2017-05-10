THIS Is The Word Which Parineeti Chopra Wants To Delete From The Dictionary!

Parineeti Chopra hates to be called ‘bubbly’ and this is one word which the actress wants to delete from the dictionary!

While talking to journalists during a promotional interview for her upcoming flick Meri Pyaari Bindu, the actress was told that her character in the film is bubbly. To this, Pari replied, “Oh! This bubbly word! I am personally going to take it as an agenda to ban this word bubbly. I swear it is my mission to remove this word from the dictionary.” She further said, “You know colas are bubbly, champagne is bubbly, I am not bubbly! Please call me whatever you want, just don’t say bubbly!” The actress started laughing and concluded, “I am just joking!” Well Pari, whether you are joking or serious, we really understand your disliking for ‘bubbly’.

Parineeti’s Meri Pyaari Bindu co-star Ayushmann Khurrana had a similar reaction when called ‘bubbly’. A journalist said, “You are known for bubbly roles…” and was immediately interrupted by the actor who started laughing after hearing the word ‘bubbly’. Ayushmann mentioned his characters in each of his films and clearly stated that none of them was bubbly. He said, “I don’t know! In fact, Dum Laga Ke Haisha was not bubbly at all! I was the most despicable character till the interval and I think I started becoming likeable towards the end when I accept her as my wife in a way. I was quite an upbeat character in Vicky Donor, even Bewakoofiyaan was not bubbly.”

Bollywood’s disliking for this word is not something new. Preity Zinta, who kind of has the word ‘bubbly’ attached to her name, also hates the term. On many occasions the actress has protested against this tag, asking people to look beyond that one facet of her personality and consider the other dimensions as well.